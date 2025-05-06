Russian Federation attack on Ukraine: over the past day, the enemy struck the Zaporizhzhia region almost 500 times

During the day of May 5, Russian occupiers launched 479 strikes on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

He specified that the Russian troops carried out 8 air strikes on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Novodarivka, Stepove and Kamianske. In addition,:

293 UAVs of various modifications attacked Malokaterynivka, Chervonodniprovka, Lobkove, Stepove, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka;

8 MLRS attacks covered Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodarivka and Novoandriivka;

170 artillery shells were fired at the territory of Lobkove, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"16 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses, outbuildings, a car and an infrastructure facility. Civilians were not injured," Fedorov said.

On the night of May 6, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a Shahed-type drone, hitting the central district. As a result of the strike, a private house caught fire.

In the Odesa region, one person died and houses were damaged in a drone attack.