Russian Federation turns gunmen for its attack on boarding school in Suzha and opens case against missile brigade commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) missile brigade commander Rostyslav Karpusha has been criminally charged in Russia for allegedly ordering an attack on a boarding school in Suzha, Kursk Region, Russia.

This is reported by TASS with reference to the IC of Russia, reports UNN.

Thus, it is reported that the Russian investigative committee has cynically opened a criminal case against the commander of the 19th separate missile brigade of the AFU Colonel Rostislav Karpusha, who is suspected of allegedly committing a terrorist act in the Sujan district of Kursk region.

According to investigators in the Russian Federation, on 1 February, Karpusha allegedly ordered his subordinates to launch a missile attack on a boarding school where civilians were staying. There are dead and wounded, their exact number has not been announced by the Ukrainian side.

Context

Army rf February 1, inflicted aviation on the school internatu Suji city.

A strike on a boarding school in Suja rescued 84 civilians, 4 people were killed.

The AFU air force has released screenshots from the Viraj-plane system showing the flight path of a Russian guided aerial bomb on Sudzha Kursk region rf.

President Vladimir Zelensky commented on the dropping of an aerial bomb by the russians on a boarding school in the town of Suja, Kursk region, Russia, comparing it to russian actions in Chechnya and Syria, as well as in Ukraine.