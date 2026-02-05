Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev called the meetings between Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi "positive." He stated this in a comment to Russian propagandists, as reported by UNN.

As Dmitriev noted, active work is underway with the Trump administration to restore relations between Russia and the United States in the economic sphere, including within the framework of the Russian-American group on economic cooperation.

Dmitriev also did not ignore the problem of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. He accused "war instigators from Europe and Britain" of trying to hinder this process.

The more such attempts occur, the more we see that, undoubtedly, there is progress, and good, positive movement forward. It is difficult to hinder this process in Abu Dhabi, but they are trying - the statement says.

A new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia started in Abu Dhabi on February 4. The conclusion of the first day of the new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi on February 4 was confirmed by the spokeswoman for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Ukrainian side's interest in the next two-day round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi is to find out what the Russians and Americans are really aiming for.

On February 5, the second day of a new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia began in Abu Dhabi.