The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports: Russia's economy will face a prolonged slowdown, despite the Kremlin's statements about a "soft landing." According to the World Bank's forecast, Russia's GDP growth rates will remain at 0.8-1% per year until 2028, which actually means a recession due to high inflation. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Compared to the previous forecast, which predicted growth of 1.4–1.2% for 2025–2027, the figures were lowered to 0.9%, 0.8%, and 1% respectively. Experts note the absence of factors that could support the economy: no inflow of investments is expected, domestic demand and exports remain weak, and a labor shortage further hinders development.

Tax increases further depress economic activity, reducing consumer demand and investment. The gap between sectors is widening: the defense industry is growing, while civilian sectors are shrinking. Production in non-military areas is falling, and enterprises that generate a third of the real sector's income are under financial stress.

Even Russian businessmen admit the unmanageability of the slowdown. Alexander Shokhin, head of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, noted that promises of a "soft landing" did not materialize: in July 2025, GDP grew by only 0.4% compared to last year.

This cooling is not so soft and, most importantly, unmanageable – Shokhin emphasized.

