Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Russian economy to slow down even further by 2028, GDP will not exceed 1% - Ukrainian intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that the Russian economy will face a prolonged slowdown, with GDP growth remaining at 0.8-1% until 2028. This effectively means a recession due to high inflation, despite the Kremlin's statements about a "soft landing."

Russian economy to slow down even further by 2028, GDP will not exceed 1% - Ukrainian intelligence

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports: Russia's economy will face a prolonged slowdown, despite the Kremlin's statements about a "soft landing." According to the World Bank's forecast, Russia's GDP growth rates will remain at 0.8-1% per year until 2028, which actually means a recession due to high inflation. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Compared to the previous forecast, which predicted growth of 1.4–1.2% for 2025–2027, the figures were lowered to 0.9%, 0.8%, and 1% respectively. Experts note the absence of factors that could support the economy: no inflow of investments is expected, domestic demand and exports remain weak, and a labor shortage further hinders development.

"Vicious circle" that destroys everything around: Russia's war economy leads the world to a climate catastrophe06.10.25, 14:32 • 2836 views

Tax increases further depress economic activity, reducing consumer demand and investment. The gap between sectors is widening: the defense industry is growing, while civilian sectors are shrinking. Production in non-military areas is falling, and enterprises that generate a third of the real sector's income are under financial stress.

Energy crisis in Russia: electricity deficit reaches 25 GW - intelligence06.10.25, 20:25 • 8018 views

Even Russian businessmen admit the unmanageability of the slowdown. Alexander Shokhin, head of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, noted that promises of a "soft landing" did not materialize: in July 2025, GDP grew by only 0.4% compared to last year. 

This cooling is not so soft and, most importantly, unmanageable 

– Shokhin emphasized.

Russian business activity sharply dropped to a minimum since October 202204.10.25, 23:35 • 5934 views

Stepan Haftko

