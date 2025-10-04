$41.280.00
October 4, 08:29 AM • 24977 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM
October 4, 08:00 AM • 69199 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
October 3, 04:00 PM
October 3, 04:00 PM • 74338 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
October 3, 02:35 PM
October 3, 02:35 PM • 84509 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
October 3, 12:39 PM
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 106143 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
October 3, 12:36 PM
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 86180 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM
October 3, 10:33 AM • 43013 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
October 3, 09:51 AM
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52511 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
October 3, 09:02 AM
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34997 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
October 3, 08:00 AM
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22199 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Publications
Exclusives
Russian business activity sharply dropped to a minimum since October 2022

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

In September, Russian business activity decreased to 46.6 points according to the PMI index, which is the lowest since October 2022. This indicates a decline in economic activity due to rising credit costs, increased taxes, and Western sanctions.

Russian business activity sharply dropped to a minimum since October 2022

In September, Russian business activity sharply declined. The PMI index, which reflects the state of industry and services, fell to 46.6 points — the lowest since October 2022. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that this signifies an actual decline in economic activity: in industry, it has been ongoing for the fourth consecutive month, and in the services sector, the worst result since December 2022 was recorded.

Due to rising credit costs, increased taxes, and Western sanctions against Russia, companies are facing a sharp increase in expenses. At the same time, it is becoming increasingly difficult to pass these costs on to the end consumer: prices are rising slower than production costs. This is another consequence of the Kremlin's reliance on a war economy.

- the post states.

According to the CCD, in the context of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia is reallocating resources in favor of the defense industry, while "peaceful" businesses are stagnating.

"Despite optimistic government forecasts, real indicators show that the Russian economy is in a deep stagnation," the CCD added.

Recall

The Russian government expects a budget deficit of $68 billion by the end of 2025, almost double previous forecasts. This is due to reduced oil and gas revenues and high war expenditures.

Their economy is going to hell, and they are bombing everything - Trump about Russia26.09.25, 00:17 • 3026 views

Vita Zelenetska

