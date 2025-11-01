$42.080.01
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 21544 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
06:00 AM • 24065 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 29397 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 44568 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 39244 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35271 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36025 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30592 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 55414 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Russian economy shows systemic decline - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

The Russian economy is entering a phase where official statistics no longer conceal the scale of problems, losing its ability to generate profits in traditionally strong sectors. The net profit of enterprises for the first eight months of 2025 decreased by 8.3%, and the share of problem borrowers among legal entities reached 23%.

Russian economy shows systemic decline - intelligence

The Russian economy is entering a phase where even official statistics are no longer able to conceal the scale of the problems and is losing its ability to generate profit even in traditionally strong sectors. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The net profit of enterprises for the eight months of 2025 decreased by 8.3% – a figure that, in the context of the overall dynamics, indicates a systemic curtailment of business activity.

The credit market, which should be an indicator of trust, shows the opposite: the share of problem borrowers among legal entities reached 23%, and about 165 thousand companies are no longer able to service their debts. This is a signal that the corporate sector has lost financial stability.

The situation in the coal industry, which until recently was considered one of the "pillars" of Russian exports, is particularly indicative. The share of unprofitable enterprises here has grown to 67%

- the intelligence notes.

The net loss for January-August reached 263.2 billion rubles, increasing by 38.2 billion in just one month.

Profits fell by half, while losses increased by 2.6 times. The industry, which should bring in foreign currency, is turning into a black hole for the budget.

"Russian Post" reported a 4.5% drop in revenues from key services, and a 9.3% drop from financial intermediation.

Gross profitability decreased by 2.5 times, and sales losses increased by 5.7 times – to 10.7 billion rubles. The company explained this by "changes in the operating environment," but the dry figures speak for themselves: short-term liabilities exceed current assets by 25.6 billion rubles, which is five times more than a year ago. This is a classic symptom of a liquidity crisis that can no longer be masked by corporate formulations.

Russia compensates for a significant shortage of doctors and teachers by importing cheap labor - intelligence31.10.25, 21:10 • 3228 views

The metallurgical giant "Nornickel" also shows a tendency towards degradation: net profit for nine months decreased by 39%, while expenses increased by 34% due to rising rates.

The simultaneous decline in the production of nickel, copper, palladium, and platinum only emphasizes that the company is losing its position in the global market.

The result of "Gazprom" is also symbolic – a net loss of 170.3 billion rubles for nine months. For a company that has been the main donor to the budget for decades, this is not just a financial failure, but a strategic reversal: the resource that was supposed to guarantee stability now needs support itself.

"Russian Railways" also did not stand aside – a loss of 4.2 billion rubles only complements the picture of general decline.

All these data form a single mosaic: the Russian economy is losing its ability to generate profit even in traditionally strong sectors. The growing debt burden, falling production, and unprofitability of key corporations indicate that the crisis is not a temporary malfunction, but is becoming the new normal

- the report says.

Russian regions cut social programs for military recruiters' bonuses - Ukrainian intelligence29.10.25, 15:12 • 3117 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Gazprom
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine