Russian drones attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are hits and casualties

Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by Russian troops with drones overnight, there were hits in Pavlohrad and Synelnykove district, two people were reported injured as a result of Russian strikes overnight, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"Enemy drones attacked Dnipropetrovsk region overnight," the State Emergency Service reported.

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak noted, 24 drones were shot down.

In Pavlohrad, a man born in 1955 was wounded. He was sent to a medical facility. As a result of the enemy attack, a transport enterprise was damaged. Several fires broke out.

In the Mykolaiv community of Synelnykove district, as a result of a UAV hit, a farm was damaged. About 20 heads of cattle died.

In the Pokrovsk community of Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked private enterprises.

Mezhivska community was hit by FPV drones. A woman was wounded.

