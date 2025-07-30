Three people injured due to Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences shown

In Kharkiv, three people were injured as a result of a night drone attack by Russian troops, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"Tonight the enemy attacked the city with UAVs," the State Emergency Service reported.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed": first details

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, as indicated, 3 cars, a car wash, and an annex to a building caught fire (total area - 210 sq. m). Residential buildings, trade facilities, and transport were damaged.

Three people were injured, two of them were rescued by rescuers - reported the State Emergency Service.

In the Slobidskyi district of the city, according to reports, dry grass was burning (500 sq. m).

The consequences of the Russian attack were also shown by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.