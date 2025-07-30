Three people injured due to Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night drone attack on Kharkiv, three people were injured, two of whom were rescued. Residential buildings, commercial properties, and vehicles were damaged, including three cars and a car wash that burned down.
In Kharkiv, three people were injured as a result of a night drone attack by Russian troops, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
Details
"Tonight the enemy attacked the city with UAVs," the State Emergency Service reported.
In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, as indicated, 3 cars, a car wash, and an annex to a building caught fire (total area - 210 sq. m). Residential buildings, trade facilities, and transport were damaged.
Three people were injured, two of them were rescued by rescuers
In the Slobidskyi district of the city, according to reports, dry grass was burning (500 sq. m).
The consequences of the Russian attack were also shown by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.