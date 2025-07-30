The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed": first details

In Kharkiv, an explosion occurred on the night of Wednesday, July 30. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

According to him, the enemy preliminarily struck Kharkiv with a "Shahed" drone. As a result of the attack, a car is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

There may still be enemy combat drones in the sky! Repeated strikes are possible - be careful! - Terekhov warned.

The information about the explosion in Kharkiv was confirmed by the head of the OBA Oleh Syniehubov. According to him, the fall of fragments of an enemy UAV was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

Preliminarily, the occupiers struck the city with a UAV. The consequences of the enemy attack are being established - Syniehubov noted.

He urged citizens not to leave shelters until the alarm is called off.

On the night of July 27, Russian occupation forces launched drone attacks on Kharkiv and its suburbs. As a result of the attack, a civilian enterprise, a private house, and a production and economic building in the Kharkiv district were damaged.

