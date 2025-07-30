The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed": first details
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv overnight. Preliminarily, the enemy struck the city with a "Shahed", as a result of which a car is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
In Kharkiv, an explosion occurred on the night of Wednesday, July 30. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, the enemy preliminarily struck Kharkiv with a "Shahed" drone. As a result of the attack, a car is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.
There may still be enemy combat drones in the sky! Repeated strikes are possible - be careful!
The information about the explosion in Kharkiv was confirmed by the head of the OBA Oleh Syniehubov. According to him, the fall of fragments of an enemy UAV was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.
Preliminarily, the occupiers struck the city with a UAV. The consequences of the enemy attack are being established
He urged citizens not to leave shelters until the alarm is called off.
Recall
On the night of July 27, Russian occupation forces launched drone attacks on Kharkiv and its suburbs. As a result of the attack, a civilian enterprise, a private house, and a production and economic building in the Kharkiv district were damaged.
