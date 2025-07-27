Enemy drones attacked Kharkiv: at least two explosions in the Kyiv district

In Kharkiv, late on Saturday evening, July 26, an explosion occurred. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, an enemy drone hit the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Be careful - enemy UAVs are still heading towards the city - wrote Terekhov.

Later, he clarified that the strike hit a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district, which has not been operating for several years.

The information about the attack on Kharkiv was confirmed by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The threat to Kharkiv remains. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted. And take care of yourselves - urged Syniehubov.

At 23:52, Terekhov reported a second explosion in Kharkiv.

The second hit is approximately in the same place as the first one - clarified the mayor of Kharkiv.

Later, Syniehubov added that a series of explosions occurred in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Recall

The number of victims as a result of the massive Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 26 increased to six, among them - four rescuers.

