$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
05:25 PM • 7136 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 18819 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 35092 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 65124 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 170421 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 74707 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 69360 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 112333 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42463 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 56001 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Enemy drones attacked Kharkiv: at least two explosions in the Kyiv district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

In Kharkiv, late in the evening on July 26, explosions caused by enemy drones were heard, one hit a non-operating civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district.

Enemy drones attacked Kharkiv: at least two explosions in the Kyiv district

In Kharkiv, late on Saturday evening, July 26, an explosion occurred. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, an enemy drone hit the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Be careful - enemy UAVs are still heading towards the city

- wrote Terekhov.

Later, he clarified that the strike hit a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district, which has not been operating for several years.

The information about the attack on Kharkiv was confirmed by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The threat to Kharkiv remains. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted. And take care of yourselves

- urged Syniehubov.

At 23:52, Terekhov reported a second explosion in Kharkiv.

The second hit is approximately in the same place as the first one

- clarified the mayor of Kharkiv.

Later, Syniehubov added that a series of explosions occurred in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Recall

The number of victims as a result of the massive Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 26 increased to six, among them - four rescuers.

In Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a tower crane

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
