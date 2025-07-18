Russian drone strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: fire broke out, two people died
A man and a woman were killed in Kamianske district, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a drone attack. The attack caused a fire and damaged administrative buildings, a shop, and private houses.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people died as a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In Kamianske district - two dead. A man and a woman
According to the head of the OVA, a fire broke out at the attack site. Administrative buildings, a shop, and private houses were damaged.
Russian troops launched a drone attack on Kamianske district.
