Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone: there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone struck the Kamianske district. According to preliminary information, there are dead and injured as a result of the attack.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a drone attack on the Kamianske district, and according to preliminary information, there are dead and injured, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy struck the Kamianske district with a UAV. (...) Due to the Russian attack on the Kamianske district, there are preliminary reports of dead and injured.
Details, according to him, are being clarified.
Enemy struck electric locomotive in Dnipropetrovsk region: engineer killed, assistant wounded18.07.25, 08:26 • 4356 views