Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone: there are casualties

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops launched a drone attack on the Kamianske district, and according to preliminary information, there are dead and injured, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy struck the Kamianske district with a UAV. (...) Due to the Russian attack on the Kamianske district, there are preliminary reports of dead and injured. - Lysak wrote.

Details, according to him, are being clarified.

