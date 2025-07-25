Russian drone kills utility worker in Kherson, two injured

As a result of an enemy drone attack in Kherson, a utility worker was killed, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Kherson, Russians killed a utility company employee. A man born in 1972 died due to an enemy UAV attack on a vehicle. My condolences to his family and friends - wrote Prokudin.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "two of his colleagues sustained severe injuries." At this moment, doctors continue to fight for their lives, he indicated.

