Russian drone kills utility worker in Kherson, two injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, a utility worker born in 1972 was killed as a result of an enemy UAV attack on a vehicle. Two of his colleagues sustained severe injuries, and medics are fighting for their lives.
As a result of an enemy drone attack in Kherson, a utility worker was killed, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In Kherson, Russians killed a utility company employee. A man born in 1972 died due to an enemy UAV attack on a vehicle. My condolences to his family and friends
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "two of his colleagues sustained severe injuries." At this moment, doctors continue to fight for their lives, he indicated.
