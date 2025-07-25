Russian drone kills utility worker in Kherson, two injured

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 3752 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 15203 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
08:28 AM • 15234 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 19237 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 57339 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 185972 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 110976 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 168350 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 99939 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 94733 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
1m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news
Starlink resumed operations after global outage - SpaceXJuly 25, 12:24 AM • 36350 views
Luhansk turns into a dump: occupiers introduce fines for garbage instead of removing it - CNSJuly 25, 12:49 AM • 33701 views
Trump canceled $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting fundingJuly 25, 01:43 AM • 21639 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police06:08 AM • 25167 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 15125 views
Publications
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 15271 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 48436 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 69009 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 87283 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 185984 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 211383 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 327593 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 409299 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 411644 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 398850 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"
BM-30 Smerch

Russian drone kills utility worker in Kherson, two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

In Kherson, a utility worker born in 1972 was killed as a result of an enemy UAV attack on a vehicle. Two of his colleagues sustained severe injuries, and medics are fighting for their lives.

Russian drone kills utility worker in Kherson, two injured

As a result of an enemy drone attack in Kherson, a utility worker was killed, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Kherson, Russians killed a utility company employee. A man born in 1972 died due to an enemy UAV attack on a vehicle. My condolences to his family and friends

- wrote Prokudin.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "two of his colleagues sustained severe injuries." At this moment, doctors continue to fight for their lives, he indicated.

To be supplemented...

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9