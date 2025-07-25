"The arrivals were terrible": Russia launched a combined attack on Kherson in the morning

Russian troops launched a combined attack on Kherson in the morning, leaving one person seriously wounded and damaging residential areas, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the morning combined attack by Russians on the Dniprovskyi district, one person was seriously wounded, and cars and high-rise buildings were damaged. The enemy deliberately targeted residential areas. People hid in a shelter, the renovation and completion of which had been finished a week ago. They say the "arrivals" were terrifying. - Shanko reported.

To be supplemented...