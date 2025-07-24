Russians attacked Kherson from the air: there is a victim

Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air, one person is known to have been injured, the Kherson OVA reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Russian military launched air strikes on Kherson. Currently, one victim is known - a 75-year-old woman was taken to the hospital - reported the OVA.

Previously, according to the OVA, she sustained an explosive injury.

Addition

According to the Kherson police, over the past day, three people died and nine were injured in the region as a result of Russian shelling, including two children.

Russians attacked children in Kherson region with a drone