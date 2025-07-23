Russians attacked children in Kherson region with a drone

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked two 13-year-old children with a drone at night, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This night, Russians attacked two children in the village of Zorivka, Bilozerka community, with a UAV. A boy and a girl, both 13 years old, came under enemy fire. - wrote Prokudin.

According to him, the children suffered concussions, explosive and closed head injuries. The ambulance team provided them with all necessary medical care on the spot.

Russian troops struck Kherson region with a drone: a one-year-old boy died

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, in the Kherson region, as a result of Russian aggression, two people died and nine were wounded yesterday, among the victims - two medical workers.