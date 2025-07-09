Russian troops struck Kherson region with a drone: a one-year-old boy died

$41.850.05
49.060.03
uken
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1575 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12696 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38740 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67610 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146732 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 134031 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 174888 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119234 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206447 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 220015 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
45%
744mm
Popular news
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 63136 views
FBI launched criminal investigations into ex-CIA and FBI directorsJuly 9, 01:38 AM • 38123 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 184162 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 57965 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 26840 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146690 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 185239 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206421 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 173644 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 219990 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 15410 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 212573 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 396208 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 228642 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 339765 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

Russian troops struck Kherson region with a drone: a one-year-old boy died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

On July 9, 2025, Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in the Kherson region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy died, and a 64-year-old woman suffered a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.

Russian troops struck Kherson region with a drone: a one-year-old boy died

On July 9, 2025, in the afternoon, Russian troops once again attacked Kherson Oblast with a drone. As a result, a child died. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

In the village of Pravdyne, Bilozerka community, Russians attacked a one-year-old boy and an elderly woman with a drone while they were in the yard of their house. Unfortunately, the child died on the spot from the injuries sustained. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the innocently killed baby.

- the report says.

Prokudin also added that the ambulance crew provided assistance to a 64-year-old local resident who suffered a concussion, blast injury, and closed head injury. The victim refused hospitalization.

Recall

Over the past day, July 4-5, the Russian army attacked almost 50 settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging dozens of residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and a gas station. Among the affected objects were 2 multi-story buildings and 26 private houses.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9