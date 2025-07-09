Russian troops struck Kherson region with a drone: a one-year-old boy died

On July 9, 2025, in the afternoon, Russian troops once again attacked Kherson Oblast with a drone. As a result, a child died. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

In the village of Pravdyne, Bilozerka community, Russians attacked a one-year-old boy and an elderly woman with a drone while they were in the yard of their house. Unfortunately, the child died on the spot from the injuries sustained. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the innocently killed baby. - the report says.

Prokudin also added that the ambulance crew provided assistance to a 64-year-old local resident who suffered a concussion, blast injury, and closed head injury. The victim refused hospitalization.

Recall

Over the past day, July 4-5, the Russian army attacked almost 50 settlements in Kherson Oblast, damaging dozens of residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and a gas station. Among the affected objects were 2 multi-story buildings and 26 private houses.