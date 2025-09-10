$41.250.03
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace: Warsaw announces completion of neutralization operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1724 views

Poland has completed its operation in the airspace after the invasion of Russian drones on the night of September 10. The search for possible drone crash sites is ongoing, and citizens are urged not to touch unknown objects.

Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace: Warsaw announces completion of neutralization operation

Poland has announced the completion of an operation in the country's airspace, which Russian drones invaded on the night of September 10. The search for possible crash sites of UAVs is currently underway. UNN reports this with reference to the post of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Operations of Polish and allied air forces, related to violations of Polish airspace, have been completed. The search and localization of possible crash sites of objects that violated Polish airspace are ongoing.

- the statement says.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces also urged citizens not to approach, touch, or move unknown objects or their fragments if they are spotted. Such objects may pose a danger and contain hazardous materials. They must be thoroughly checked by the relevant services.

Please report any signals to the emergency number 112 or to the nearest police station. This will allow services to quickly and effectively ensure the safety of the area.

- the message says.

The command of the Polish Armed Forces also indicated that NATO and Dutch aviation, including F-35 fighters, helped ensure security in the Polish sky at night.

"Launched ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance have returned to standard operational activities. The Polish Army monitors the situation in Ukraine on an ongoing basis and remains in constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace," the operational command added.

Addition

It was reported that during the night, during Russia's attack on the territory of Ukraine, Polish airspace was repeatedly violated by drones. The police reported that the first damaged drone was found in the village of Czosnów, in the Puławy commune of Puławy County, Lublin Voivodeship. At 9 a.m. Kyiv time, Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an extraordinary government meeting.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

