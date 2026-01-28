Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Kyiv overnight: consequences shown

In Kyiv, an enemy drone hit a multi-story residential building in the Holosiivskyi district overnight, the National Police reported on Wednesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, a drone hit the technical floor of a 17-story building. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The facade of the building, windows, and six cars were damaged," the police reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in turn, stated that "the fall of UAV debris in the Holosiivskyi district on the roof of a two-story non-residential building caused a fire. It has already been extinguished."

"Also in the Holosiivskyi district, as a result of UAV debris falling on an open area - on the roadway, the blast wave damaged the windows and roof of a 17-story residential building," Klitschko reported on social media.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, "there are no casualties."

