03:48 AM • 11201 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 30723 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 47017 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 37184 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 53927 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 29940 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 54577 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 25334 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18885 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 44253 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Kyiv overnight: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

In Kyiv, an enemy drone hit the technical floor of a 17-story building in the Holosiivskyi district. The facade, windows, and six cars were damaged; there were no casualties.

Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Kyiv overnight: consequences shown

In Kyiv, an enemy drone hit a multi-story residential building in the Holosiivskyi district overnight, the National Police reported on Wednesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, a drone hit the technical floor of a 17-story building. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The facade of the building, windows, and six cars were damaged," the police reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in turn, stated that "the fall of UAV debris in the Holosiivskyi district on the roof of a two-story non-residential building caused a fire. It has already been extinguished."

"Also in the Holosiivskyi district, as a result of UAV debris falling on an open area - on the roadway, the blast wave damaged the windows and roof of a 17-story residential building," Klitschko reported on social media.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, "there are no casualties."

