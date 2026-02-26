Russian drone damages houses and injures person in Kirovohrad region

$43.260.03
February 25, 07:42 PM
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 85988 views
Russian drone damages houses and injures person in Kirovohrad region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

In the Novoarkhanhelsk community of Kirovohrad Oblast, a person was injured and the roofs of five private houses were damaged as a result of an enemy drone attack. The injured person received medical assistance.

Russian drone damages houses and injures person in Kirovohrad region

In Kirovohrad region, one person was injured as a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation, and houses were damaged, said Kirovohrad OVA head Andriy Raikovych on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy drone attack in Novoarkhanhelsk community, a person was injured

- Raikovych wrote.

According to him, all necessary medical care was promptly provided at a medical facility.

Also, the roofs of five private residential buildings were damaged, Raikovych added.

In Poltava region, the enemy attacked industrial enterprises, up to 20,000 without power26.02.26, 08:58 • 1270 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast