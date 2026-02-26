Russian drone damages houses and injures person in Kirovohrad region

In Kirovohrad region, one person was injured as a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation, and houses were damaged, said Kirovohrad OVA head Andriy Raikovych on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy drone attack in Novoarkhanhelsk community, a person was injured - Raikovych wrote.

According to him, all necessary medical care was promptly provided at a medical facility.

Also, the roofs of five private residential buildings were damaged, Raikovych added.

