Russian drone attacks on energy infrastructure affected three regions, schedules around the clock - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

As a result of Russian drone attacks, energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions was damaged. Today, hourly power outage schedules for consumers are in effect around the clock in most regions of Ukraine.

Russian drone attacks on energy infrastructure affected three regions, schedules around the clock - Ministry of Energy

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure affected three regions, power outage schedules are again around the clock today, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

As a result of Russian drone attacks on energy infrastructure, equipment damage and power outages were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in the morning. Energy facilities in Odesa region were also attacked overnight.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers, as noted by the ministry, are promptly carrying out restoration work at the damaged facilities.

"Today, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied from 00:00 to 23:59 in most regions of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy stated.

Ukrenergo clarified that "hourly outage schedules ranging from 2 to 4 queues (with a maximum amount of restrictions in the evening hours) will be in effect until the end of the day."

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption remains high. Today, November 13, as of 9:30, it was at the same level as at the same time yesterday.

On November 12, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 1.7% higher than the previous day's maximum.

"Given the consequences of Russian shelling and weather conditions, the need for economical energy consumption remains until the end of today. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances, move energy-intensive processes to nighttime, when the load on the energy system is minimal. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Julia Shramko

