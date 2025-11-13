Russia's night attack on Odesa region hit a railway repair shop: consequences shown

The Odesa region suffered another massive drone attack by the Russian Federation at night, the roof of a railway repair shop was destroyed, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy again massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones. Despite the active work of air defense, damage to a transport infrastructure facility was recorded. As a result of the explosion, the roof of a railway repair shop was destroyed, and a fire broke out. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that on the night of November 13, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked the city of Artsyz with attack drones. Due to the enemy shelling, a critical infrastructure facility, an administrative building, and repair shops were damaged, the prosecutor's office indicated.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa region.

Russia attacked energy facilities and a railway depot in Odesa region: consequences shown