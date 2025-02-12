Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kherson, one wounded

Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a UAV in the Korabelny district of Kherson, one person was wounded, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson RMA.

A 24-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone. He sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, concussion and a fragmentary injury to his arm - the statement said.

According to RMA, the victim is now in hospital, where he is receiving the necessary assistance.

Evening attack in Kherson: victim suffers multiple head injuries