Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kherson, one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Korabelny district of Kherson, a Russian drone dropped explosives on a civilian car. A 24-year-old man suffered multiple injuries and was hospitalized.
A 24-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the drone. He sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, concussion and a fragmentary injury to his arm
According to RMA, the victim is now in hospital, where he is receiving the necessary assistance.
