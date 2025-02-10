Evening attack in Kherson: victim suffers multiple head injuries

Late in the evening, the enemy attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, a local resident was wounded. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the 54-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury, craniocerebral injury, concussion and head wound.

Doctors are already providing him with the necessary assistance and conducting further examination.

Recall

Today, a 72-year-old woman died in a Kherson hospital after being attacked by an enemy drone. Also, we were informed about the death of a 42-year-old man in Beryslav due to the explosives dropped from a UAV.

