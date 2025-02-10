An elderly woman dies as a result of a drone attack in Kherson

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25819 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66881 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90655 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110391 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87043 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120562 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101770 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113154 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155519 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100303 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71037 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41080 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100720 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110396 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120564 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145991 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178249 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65765 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100720 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134991 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136896 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165049 views
An elderly woman dies as a result of a drone attack in Kherson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27759 views

A 72-year-old woman died in a Kherson hospital after being attacked by an enemy drone. A 42-year-old man was also reportedly killed in Beryslav by an explosive dropped from a UAV.

Terrorists shelled the city of Kherson. Unfortunately, there is a victim. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

According to information, a 72-year-old woman who suffered from an enemy drone attack in the morning died in a Kherson hospital. Despite all the efforts of doctors, her injuries were incompatible with life. 

Recall

In Kherson region, enemy soldiers attacked a 42-year-old resident of Beryslav with a drone at night. As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, the man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Night attack by Russian drone claimed the life of a man in Kherson region10.02.25, 08:44 • 26323 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

