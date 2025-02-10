An elderly woman dies as a result of a drone attack in Kherson

Terrorists shelled the city of Kherson. Unfortunately, there is a victim. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

According to information, a 72-year-old woman who suffered from an enemy drone attack in the morning died in a Kherson hospital. Despite all the efforts of doctors, her injuries were incompatible with life.

Recall

In Kherson region, enemy soldiers attacked a 42-year-old resident of Beryslav with a drone at night. As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, the man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Night attack by Russian drone claimed the life of a man in Kherson region