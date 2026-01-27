A Russian drone attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Sloviansk, damaging a tanker truck, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Due to enemy shelling, a truck caught fire, and firefighters promptly began extinguishing it. However, during the liquidation of the fire, the enemy carried out an insidious repeated strike on the rescuers. - the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service, a tanker truck was damaged as a result of the shelling. Fortunately, no personnel were injured.

Work has been temporarily suspended due to a direct threat to the lives of firefighters.

