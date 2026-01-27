Russian drone attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Sloviansk
Kyiv • UNN
In Sloviansk, a Russian drone attacked rescuers who were extinguishing a truck fire. As a result of the attack, a tanker truck was damaged, but no personnel were injured.
A Russian drone attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Sloviansk, damaging a tanker truck, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Due to enemy shelling, a truck caught fire, and firefighters promptly began extinguishing it. However, during the liquidation of the fire, the enemy carried out an insidious repeated strike on the rescuers.
According to the State Emergency Service, a tanker truck was damaged as a result of the shelling. Fortunately, no personnel were injured.
Work has been temporarily suspended due to a direct threat to the lives of firefighters.
