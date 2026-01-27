$43.130.01
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 2636 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 4214 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 13427 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 13094 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 26725 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 19267 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 15566 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 26517 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26483 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17348 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Russian drone attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Sloviansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

In Sloviansk, a Russian drone attacked rescuers who were extinguishing a truck fire. As a result of the attack, a tanker truck was damaged, but no personnel were injured.

Russian drone attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Sloviansk

A Russian drone attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Sloviansk, damaging a tanker truck, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Due to enemy shelling, a truck caught fire, and firefighters promptly began extinguishing it. However, during the liquidation of the fire, the enemy carried out an insidious repeated strike on the rescuers.

- the report says.

According to the State Emergency Service, a tanker truck was damaged as a result of the shelling. Fortunately, no personnel were injured.

Work has been temporarily suspended due to a direct threat to the lives of firefighters.

Russia attacked the passenger train “Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop” with three “Shaheds”, there are wounded27.01.26, 17:24 • 1958 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Sloviansk
State Emergency Service of Ukraine