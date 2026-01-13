Russian drone attacks children's sanatorium in Kharkiv: what is known

On the night of Tuesday, January 13, the enemy hit a children's sanatorium in Kharkiv with a kamikaze drone. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

"A 'Shahed' drone hit a children's sanatorium in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. There is a fire at the scene," Terekhov wrote.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that an enemy UAV strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," Syniehubov clarified.

Recall

The death toll from enemy strikes on the Kharkiv suburbs on the night of Tuesday, January 13, rose to two.

