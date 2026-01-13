Russian drone attacks children's sanatorium in Kharkiv: what is known

$43.080.09
January 12, 07:13 PM • 11756 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 19545 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 16317 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 18011 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 28918 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 17927 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 19560 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 41069 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 37902 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31217 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran sold missiles to Russia for $2.7 billionJanuary 12, 06:14 PM • 4190 views
Oryol TPP in Russia under attack again: fire broke outJanuary 12, 06:45 PM • 3622 views
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in Kyiv09:21 PM • 8118 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles11:25 PM • 3660 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises12:39 AM • 4344 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 28918 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 34493 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 41068 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 37917 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 42382 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Nicolas Maduro
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv
Moldova
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 34089 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 29724 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 35520 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 37638 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 93706 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Times
Truth Social

Russian drone attacks children's sanatorium in Kharkiv: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

On the night of January 13, an enemy drone hit a children's sanatorium in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, causing a fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Russian drone attacks children's sanatorium in Kharkiv: what is known

On the night of Tuesday, January 13, the enemy hit a children's sanatorium in Kharkiv with a kamikaze drone. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

"A 'Shahed' drone hit a children's sanatorium in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. There is a fire at the scene," Terekhov wrote.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that an enemy UAV strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," Syniehubov clarified.

Recall

The death toll from enemy strikes on the Kharkiv suburbs on the night of Tuesday, January 13, rose to two.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor11.01.26, 01:59 • 20275 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv