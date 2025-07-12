Russian drone attacked a combine harvester in Kherson region: a man was wounded
The Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a combine harvester near Myroliubivka, Kherson region. As a result of the attack, a 56-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg.
The Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a combine harvester in a field near Myroliubivka, Bilozerka community, Kherson region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the regional military administration.
It is noted that a 56-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack.
He sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to the leg
It is indicated that the victim was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving all necessary assistance.
On July 11, Russian occupiers killed a resident of Kherson by attacking him with a strike drone while he was cycling in the Dniprovskyi district. The man sustained injuries incompatible with life.
Earlier, Russians shelled a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson region. The building of the facility was damaged, and a patient and two employees were injured – they sustained explosive and shrapnel wounds.
Also, UNN reported that Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in Kherson region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy was killed, and a 64-year-old woman sustained a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.
