Russian drone attacked a combine harvester in Kherson region: a man was wounded

The Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a combine harvester in a field near Myroliubivka, Bilozerka community, Kherson region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the regional military administration.

Details

It is noted that a 56-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack.

He sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to the leg - the report says.

It is indicated that the victim was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving all necessary assistance.

Russian military shelled Kherson: three wounded

Recall

On July 11, Russian occupiers killed a resident of Kherson by attacking him with a strike drone while he was cycling in the Dniprovskyi district. The man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Earlier, Russians shelled a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson region. The building of the facility was damaged, and a patient and two employees were injured – they sustained explosive and shrapnel wounds.

Also, UNN reported that Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in Kherson region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy was killed, and a 64-year-old woman sustained a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.

Russia shelled the Kherson railway station again: what is known