Russia shelled the Kherson railway station again: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of another shelling by Russian troops, the baggage claim building of the Kherson station was damaged. At the time of the attack, 8 people were in the shelter, and there were no casualties. Despite the shelling, all trains are running on schedule. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.
Addition
On July 9, 2025, Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in the Kherson region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy was killed, and a 64-year-old woman suffered a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.