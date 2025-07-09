Russia shelled the Kherson railway station again: what is known

As a result of another shelling by Russian troops, the baggage claim building of the Kherson station was damaged. At the time of the attack, 8 people were in the shelter, and there were no casualties. Despite the shelling, all trains are running on schedule. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

The Russians once again shelled the Kherson station, damaging the baggage claim building and shattering windows. At the time of the shelling, 8 people were in the station's shelter, and there were no casualties among them. All trains in the region are on schedule! - the post says.

Addition

On July 9, 2025, Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in the Kherson region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy was killed, and a 64-year-old woman suffered a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.