Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 755 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 44132 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 40615 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 50405 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 88738 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 53513 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 110586 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 55655 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68014 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90515 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Russia shelled the Kherson railway station again: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Russian troops shelled the baggage compartment of the Kherson station, damaging the building and blowing out windows. Eight people who were in the shelter were not injured, trains are running on schedule.

Russia shelled the Kherson railway station again: what is known

As a result of another shelling by Russian troops, the baggage claim building of the Kherson station was damaged. At the time of the attack, 8 people were in the shelter, and there were no casualties. Despite the shelling, all trains are running on schedule. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

The Russians once again shelled the Kherson station, damaging the baggage claim building and shattering windows. At the time of the shelling, 8 people were in the station's shelter, and there were no casualties among them. All trains in the region are on schedule! 

- the post says.

Addition

On July 9, 2025, Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in the Kherson region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy was killed, and a 64-year-old woman suffered a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Ukrainian Railways
Kherson
