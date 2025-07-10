Russian military shelled Kherson: three wounded

On Wednesday, July 9, at about 10:30 PM, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the regional military administration.

Details

It is noted that three people were injured as a result of the shelling.

An 87-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. - the message says.

In addition, according to the Kherson OVA, a 52-year-old woman sustained severe injuries. She has wounds to her arm, abdomen, and chest. The victim was hospitalized.

Recall

Earlier, Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in Kherson region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy died, and a 64-year-old woman suffered a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.

On July 4-5, the Russian army attacked almost 50 settlements in Kherson region, damaging dozens of residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and a gas station. Among the damaged objects are 2 multi-story buildings and 26 private houses.

