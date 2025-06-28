Russian drone attack on Odesa and the region: two dead and 17 injured reported

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops with drones on Odesa and the region, two people are known to have died and 17 were injured, including three children. This was reported on Saturday by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of June 28, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa and the region with strike drones. It has been preliminarily established that the enemy used more than 20 UAVs.

"As a result of the attack, two local residents died, and 17 others were injured and suffered an acute stress reaction, among them three boys, aged 3, 7, and 14," the prosecutor's office reported. Data on other possible victims are being clarified.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, clarified that "as a result of the night drone attack on Odesa, 14 people were injured, three of them children."

"6 injured remain in inpatient treatment, three of them (including one child) are in serious condition. Others continue outpatient treatment. Our medics are doing everything to save the life and health of everyone," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to the prosecutor's office, a 21-story building, outbuildings on the territory of a private household, an administrative building, warehouse premises of a private enterprise, the building of a non-operating gas station, and cars were damaged.