22 out of 23 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 23 drones over Ukraine during the night, 22 of them were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 28, the enemy attacked with 23 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"The main direction of the strike is Odesa region," the report says.

As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 22 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the south of the country. 21 were shot down by firepower, 1 was lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"An impact of an enemy attack UAV was recorded at 1 location (Odesa city), as well as the fall of downed ones at 8 locations," the report says.

Russia attacked a 21-story residential building in Odesa: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences