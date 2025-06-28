$41.590.08
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Publications
Exclusives
22 out of 23 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 23 UAVs on the night of June 28, 22 of which were neutralized. The main strike hit the Odesa region, where one hit and the fall of downed drones were recorded.

22 out of 23 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 23 drones over Ukraine during the night, 22 of them were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 28, the enemy attacked with 23 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"The main direction of the strike is Odesa region," the report says.

As of 09:00, air defense neutralized 22 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the south of the country. 21 were shot down by firepower, 1 was lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"An impact of an enemy attack UAV was recorded at 1 location (Odesa city), as well as the fall of downed ones at 8 locations," the report says.

Russia attacked a 21-story residential building in Odesa: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences28.06.25, 04:28 • 11414 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Odesa
Tesla
