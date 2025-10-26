$41.900.00
Russian drone attack on a minibus in Sumy region: the number of injured increased to 10 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

In Sumy region, 10 passengers have already been injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a minibus on October 26.

Russian drone attack on a minibus in Sumy region: the number of injured increased to 10 people

As a result of a Russian drone strike on a minibus in Sumy region on October 26, the number of injured passengers increased to 10 people. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

As the official noted, the Russians deliberately targeted civilian transport and the people who were there. Among the injured are two children aged 8 and 15.

Two injured are in serious condition – a child and an adult. Doctors are fighting for their lives. Everyone is provided with the necessary assistance

- Hryhorov stated.

At the same time, information appeared in the media that this happened on the Sumy-Bilopillia highway.

Restrictions apply on this section of the road. This is a zone of increased danger, which the enemy has repeatedly attacked with drones

- added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

He clarified: a scheme for passenger transport movement has been developed and approved to bypass dangerous roads.

In addition, alternative, safer routes have been identified and communicated to carriers.

Ignoring such requirements creates risks to people's lives and can have tragic consequences. Irresponsibility in matters of safety is unacceptable. All circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated, and I am confident that law enforcement agencies will give it a proper assessment

- stated the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Also, footage of the UAV strike on the minibus appeared online.

Recall

On October 26, Russian occupiers attacked a minibus with passengers in Mykolaivska rural community in Sumy region with a drone. Initially, it was reported that five people were injured, one of them in serious condition. Among the injured was a minor child. The minibus itself burned down completely.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast