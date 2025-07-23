$41.770.05
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul to participate in the third round of negotiations with Ukraine. This was reported by Russian media.

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, where talks with the Ukrainian delegation are expected today, Russian media reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul to participate in the third round of talks with Ukraine," Russian media reported.

Talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul are expected around 7 p.m.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Çırağan Palace in the Beşiktaş district.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a delegation for peace talks with international partners and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 23.

The delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, included a total of 14 people.

