Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for negotiations

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, where talks with the Ukrainian delegation are expected today, Russian media reported, writes UNN.

Talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul are expected around 7 p.m.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Çırağan Palace in the Beşiktaş district.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a delegation for peace talks with international partners and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 23.

The delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, included a total of 14 people.

Ukrainian delegation met with Erdogan before talks in Istanbul