Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the interception of 48 Ukrainian UAVs over various regions. Most of the drones were shot down over the Tver region (21) and occupied Crimea (11).
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the attack of almost fifty drones on the regions of the Russian Federation and the occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Russian defense ministry.
On Saturday, March 1, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its air defense destroyed 48 drones over 7 regions of the country and occupied Crimea.
Last night, Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 48 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles
The Russian agency claims that 21 drones were allegedly destroyed over the Tver region.
11 A UAV was allegedly shot down by Russian air defense over occupied Crimea.
Another 5 drones were allegedly destroyed over the territory of Bryansk region, three UAVs - over the territories of Belgorod and Rostov regions, two UAVs - over Smolensk and Lipetsk regions and one UAV - over the territory of Kursk region.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed successful strikes on the Saki and Kacha military airfields in Crimea and the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia. At least 40 explosions were reported in the area of the refinery.
