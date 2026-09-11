The command of Russian troops in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region is allegedly using the names of deceased servicemen to vote in elections to the Russian State Duma. This was reported by the "ATESH" partisan movement, citing its agents, UNN writes.

Details

According to the movement, the 291st Motor Rifle Regiment received an unofficial order to ensure a specified number of votes for "United Russia." However, due to significant losses in the actual personnel strength, there are allegedly not enough personnel to meet the established target.

Ballots are being filled out for "dead souls"

"ATESH" claims that the regiment headquarters is deliberately delaying the processing of documents concerning the deaths and disappearances of servicemen. Their names are then used to fill out ballots, which are submitted in Melitopol, Berdiansk, and Tokmak.

Russian parties are selling positions in the rear to security forces and in the occupation authorities for millions of rubles – "ATESH"

The movement named three Russian servicemen who, according to its information, have already been killed but continue to be listed in documents and allegedly "vote": reconnaissance officer, private Zamir Kazarov; tank commander, senior sergeant Valentyn Aleksandrov; and rifleman, corporal Valerii Karpenko.

"ATESH" also claims that similar practices may be used in other Russian units to simultaneously conceal actual losses and meet the established targets for support of the authorities.

russia plans to conscript people with serious illnesses – "ATESH"