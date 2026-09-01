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Russian parties are selling positions in the rear to security forces and in the occupation authorities for millions of rubles – "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

“ATESH” reported the sale of transfers to rear units and positions in the occupation authorities for amounts starting from 2 million rubles.

Russian parties are selling positions in the rear to security forces and in the occupation authorities for millions of rubles – "ATESH"

Representatives of Russian political parties are allegedly offering military personnel and law enforcement officers transfers to “media” units and the prospect of obtaining positions in occupation administrations in exchange for amounts starting at 2 million rubles. This was reported by the partisan movement “ATESH,” citing its agent in the occupation administration, UNN writes.

Details

According to the movement, the scheme is operating against the backdrop of preparations for the September pseudo-elections in the occupied territories. The Russian authorities are seeking to include service members on the electoral lists, creating an image of support for veterans of the war against Ukraine.

According to “ATESH,” particular attention is being paid to formations such as the Sudoplatov BARS-32, the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Battalion, and the separate Maksym Kryvonos Battalion.

They allegedly demand at least 2 million rubles for the transfer

According to the partisans, service members of regular Russian units, as well as employees of the Russian National Guard and police, are being encouraged to transfer to these units. In return, they are allegedly offered better service conditions, supplies, and the opportunity to remain in the rear without being sent to the front line.

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“ATESH” claims that the cost of such a transfer starts at 2 million rubles, with payments made through the “Pavel Sudoplatov Foundation for the Promotion of Security and Defense,” which the movement links to Yevhen Balytskyi, head of the occupation administration of part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In addition to a safer place of service, participants in the scheme are allegedly promised the prospect of obtaining positions in the structures of the occupation authorities. There is currently no independent confirmation of the information published by “ATESH.”

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Stepan Haftko

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