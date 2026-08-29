The dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, said that the contribution of every citizen is necessary for the "common victory" and the further development of Russia. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Putin's speech at the plenary session of the "Strong Ideas for a New Era" forum, UNN writes.

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According to Putin, Russia is allegedly now fighting for the future of subsequent generations and the "strengthening of sovereignty." He said that representatives of various fields should join this effort.

For our common victory, and for the country's successful, confident development, the contribution of everyone is important – volunteers, employees of NGOs and social-sector institutions, managers, engineers, workers and, of course, entrepreneurs Putin said.

War veterans to be involved in the economy and governance

Putin also called for increasing the use of Russian goods and technologies so that, according to him, they would be used throughout the country – from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok.

Russian recruiters ply Donetsk residents with alcohol and force them to sign contracts with the military — ATESH

He separately raised the issue of employing Russian military personnel after their return from the war against Ukraine. Putin said it was necessary to provide them with opportunities for "self-realization in civilian life."

It is the duty of the state and society to ensure that every veteran of the special military operation can continue to serve the motherland, but now in the economy, governance and social sphere the president of the Russian Federation said.

Russia loses 6,000 more troops every month than it manages to recruit – The Guardian