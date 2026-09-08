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russia plans to conscript people with serious illnesses – "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

After the elections, russia may allow contract service for those deemed medically unfit. Partisans warn of forced mobilization and the deployment of healthy soldiers to assault operations.

russia plans to conscript people with serious illnesses – "ATESH"

The Russian occupation authorities plan to conscript citizens with serious illnesses. These innovations are planned to come into effect immediately after the elections are held in late September, UNN reports, citing the partisan movement "ATESH."

Details

From now on, "volunteers" with health category "D" (absolutely unfit for service due to the most severe pathologies, including cancer, HIV, severe mental disorders, and disabilities) are planned to be "allowed" to sign contracts to work in rear units in their region.

At the same time, behind the wording about "volunteers" lies a simple calculation: people with disabilities will fill positions in the rear, while the more or less healthy servicemen who held these positions will be sent to die in assault brigades. As ATESH added, this  step effectively deprives citizens of their last opportunity to legally avoid conscription on health grounds.

The Kremlin still fears announcing full-scale mobilization, so it is waiting for the end of the election campaign and resorting to tricks: it is giving military enlistment offices complete freedom of action to forcibly mobilize even those who can barely stand on their feet. "Voluntary" contract signing under pressure and through manipulation will become a widespread practice, allowing hundreds of thousands of new personnel to be recruited without unnecessary publicity

- the statement says.

The partisans called on medical workers, military enlistment office employees, and local administration officials not to become accomplices to this crime.

Russian parties are selling positions in the rear to security forces and in the occupation authorities for millions of rubles – "ATESH"01.09.26, 07:13 • 4608 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
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