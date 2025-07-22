$41.820.07
Russian citizen sentenced in Estonia for spying for FSB and violating sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

The Viru County Court sentenced Russian citizen Pavel Kapustin to 6.5 years in prison for spying for the FSB, providing false information, and violating international sanctions. His property worth about 90,000 euros, obtained from illegal activities, was also confiscated.

Russian citizen sentenced in Estonia for spying for FSB and violating sanctions

The Viru County Court sentenced Russian citizen Pavel Kapustin, residing in Narva (Estonia), to 6.5 years in prison for espionage on behalf of the FSB, providing false information to Estonian state bodies, and violating international sanctions. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

According to the court's decision, his property worth about 90,000 euros was also confiscated, the State Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday.

According to the investigation, Kapustin knowingly established contact with the Russian special service FSB and transmitted information relevant to Estonia's security to it. In particular, as noted by the Security Department (KaPo), he collected information about the sentiments of Narva residents.

The accused transmitted various information to the FSB, including about the dismantling of the "T-34 Tank" monument in Narva, as well as about the sentiments of Narva residents after the rebellion staged by the head of PMC "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian authorities

- emphasized State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas.

In addition, Kapustin was engaged in the illegal transportation of sanctioned goods - mainly luxury items, alcohol, and electronics - from Estonia and other EU countries to Russia. When applying for a residence permit, he also provided false information to the Police and Border Guard Board.

According to the publication Põhjarannik ("Northern Coast"), Kapustin also transmitted information to the FSB about border infrastructure, movements of local residents, and other data of interest to Russian intelligence.

According to KaPo information, Kapustin hired dozens of local residents, teaching them how to circumvent customs control. In particular, methods of packaging substitution and false explanations regarding the origin of goods were used.

State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas emphasized that even the transmission of seemingly insignificant or publicly available information can be used against Estonia. The very fact of cooperation with Russian special services is already a criminal offense.

KaPo representative Marta Tuul noted that Russian special services are actively trying to recruit individuals crossing the border, so the agency strongly advises citizens and residents of Estonia not to travel to Russia unless absolutely necessary.

Kapustin received at least 90,000 euros in income from his activities — this amount was recognized as criminal proceeds and confiscated. The case was investigated by the Security Department (KaPo), and the prosecution was supported by the State Prosecutor's Office.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
European Union
Estonia
