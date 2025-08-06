Russian Bryansk attacked by drones: over 10 explosions and a pillar of smoke

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 56223 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 57474 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 119382 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 76245 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 143516 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 63374 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 48389 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42194 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 127174 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 135386 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.6m/s
74%
751mm
Popular news
Odesa region: Pushkin monument dismantled in BolhradAugust 5, 07:32 PM • 5022 views
Vereshchuk: "We don't quite accept that this war will be long-term"August 5, 09:58 PM • 10309 views
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegalPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 PM • 10573 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successor11:27 PM • 6094 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNS12:56 AM • 6530 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 56230 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 119385 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 125065 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 143517 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 127174 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
United Arab Emirates
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 71513 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 92393 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 83499 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 86309 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 387139 views
Actual
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8

Russian Bryansk attacked by drones: over 10 explosions and a pillar of smoke

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

Residents of Bryansk report numerous explosions and air defense activity. There is no official information about the consequences or casualties.

Russian Bryansk attacked by drones: over 10 explosions and a pillar of smoke

Residents of Bryansk (Russian Federation) report numerous explosions in the sky and active air defense operations. This is reported by the Telegram channel Shot, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a massive attack on the city began around 5 AM - more than 10 powerful explosions were heard, several drones were shot down.

Eyewitnesses report a column of thick black smoke at the site where UAV debris fell in one of Bryansk's districts; residents of other districts of the region also report the sounds of drones flying and explosions.

- the report says.

At the same time, it is indicated that there has been no official information about the consequences of the attack or the presence of casualties yet.

Recall

On June 26, attack UAVs of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine hit warehouses storing rocket fuel and lubricants of the 1061st Center for Material and Technical Support of the Russian Armed Forces in Bryansk.

The General Staff confirmed the damage to an ammunition depot in Russia's Bryansk region and provided details28.06.25, 21:48 • 6708 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine