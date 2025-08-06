Russian Bryansk attacked by drones: over 10 explosions and a pillar of smoke

Residents of Bryansk (Russian Federation) report numerous explosions in the sky and active air defense operations. This is reported by the Telegram channel Shot, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a massive attack on the city began around 5 AM - more than 10 powerful explosions were heard, several drones were shot down.

Eyewitnesses report a column of thick black smoke at the site where UAV debris fell in one of Bryansk's districts; residents of other districts of the region also report the sounds of drones flying and explosions. - the report says.

At the same time, it is indicated that there has been no official information about the consequences of the attack or the presence of casualties yet.

Recall

On June 26, attack UAVs of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine hit warehouses storing rocket fuel and lubricants of the 1061st Center for Material and Technical Support of the Russian Armed Forces in Bryansk.

