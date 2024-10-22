Russian aviation is highly active in the Donetsk sector - partisans
Kyiv • UNN
ATES guerrillas report high activity of Russian aviation in the Donetsk direction. Local residents heard explosions in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
Today, Russian aviation is very active in the Donetsk direction. This is reported by the ATES guerrillas, UNN reports.
"A Russian plane flew towards Donetsk! Very high activity of Russian aviation in the Donetsk direction today," the statement said.
According to local public media, explosions were heard in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
