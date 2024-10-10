Russia attacks Kostiantynivka and three other settlements in Donetsk region overnight

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 47008 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101298 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163662 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136031 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142058 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138543 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180566 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112015 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104719 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140855 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140697 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 91590 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108224 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110348 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163664 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187851 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140702 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140859 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145950 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137417 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154348 views
Russia attacks Kostiantynivka and three other settlements in Donetsk region overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12049 views

Over the last day, 2691 attacks were registered in 10 localities of Donetsk region. 26 civilian objects were damaged, including 23 residential buildings, and one person was wounded in Yasna Polyana.

During the day, 2691 attacks on Russian troops were recorded, at night the Russian army attacked 4 settlements in Donetsk region, 26 civilian objects were damaged, including 23 residential buildings, and one person was wounded in Yasna Polyana, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"One person was wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. Over the past day, police recorded 2,691 hostile attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector. 10 settlements were under fire: the towns of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, the village of Kurakhivka, the villages of Komyshuvakha, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Stupochki, Shakhtarske, Shchurove, Yasna Polyana," the police reported on social media.

As noted, 26 civilian objects were damaged, including 23 residential buildings. In particular:

▪️ A civilian was wounded by a Russian drone strike in Yasna Poliana.

▪️ The occupiers dropped a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module on Oleksandro-Kalynove, damaging 5 private houses.

▪️ Russians struck Shakhtarske with an UMPB D-30SN bomb, destroying 15 private houses.

▪️ An enemy drone damaged a private house in Pokrovsk.

▪️ An apartment building was damaged in Kurakhove, a private household in Kurakhivka, and an outbuilding and a tractor in Komyshuvas.

"In addition, last night Russia attacked 4 localities - Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, Bilozerske and Dobropillia. There was no information on casualties. In Kostyantynivka, a gas pipeline was damaged, in Bilozerske - a private house," the statement reads.

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, under fire: evacuation underway, but more than 13 thousand people, 340 children remain - Filashkin10/9/24, 3:54 PM • 11348 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
fab-250FAB-250
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
donetskDonetsk

