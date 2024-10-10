Russia attacks Kostiantynivka and three other settlements in Donetsk region overnight

During the day, 2691 attacks on Russian troops were recorded, at night the Russian army attacked 4 settlements in Donetsk region, 26 civilian objects were damaged, including 23 residential buildings, and one person was wounded in Yasna Polyana, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"One person was wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. Over the past day, police recorded 2,691 hostile attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector. 10 settlements were under fire: the towns of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, the village of Kurakhivka, the villages of Komyshuvakha, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Stupochki, Shakhtarske, Shchurove, Yasna Polyana," the police reported on social media.

As noted, 26 civilian objects were damaged, including 23 residential buildings. In particular:

▪️ A civilian was wounded by a Russian drone strike in Yasna Poliana.

▪️ The occupiers dropped a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module on Oleksandro-Kalynove, damaging 5 private houses.

▪️ Russians struck Shakhtarske with an UMPB D-30SN bomb, destroying 15 private houses.

▪️ An enemy drone damaged a private house in Pokrovsk.

▪️ An apartment building was damaged in Kurakhove, a private household in Kurakhivka, and an outbuilding and a tractor in Komyshuvas.

"In addition, last night Russia attacked 4 localities - Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, Bilozerske and Dobropillia. There was no information on casualties. In Kostyantynivka, a gas pipeline was damaged, in Bilozerske - a private house," the statement reads.

