Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, under fire: evacuation underway, but more than 13 thousand people, 340 children remain - Filashkin

In Konstantinovka, a long curfew has been imposed, and people have only 4 hours a day to move around. The head of Donetsk RMA explained the purpose of the restrictions. Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the head of the Donetsk regional state administration.

Now 13,800 people, including 340 children, remain in Konstantinovka. Over a month, more than 2000 people have left, - said Vadym Filashkin.

The official also explained that the purpose of the curfew in the face of constant shelling is to save lives.

Every day the enemy shells the city of Kostyantynivka with guided aerial bombs and ballistic missiles, many people are killed. During the curfew, people can go to shelters, bomb shelters, and travel outside the region. The police and military let people out. ,” said the head of RMA.

On October 8, Russian troops killed one civilian in Sloviansk, Donetsk region. Another 12 people were injured as a result of shelling in the region.

