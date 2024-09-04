Kostyantynivka was hit by enemy Smerchs: one person was killed and four wounded

The Russian army struck Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, with Smerchy systems. At least one person was killed and one wounded, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, UNN reports.

"At least 1 person was killed and 4 wounded in the shelling of Kostyantynivka," said the RMA head.

According to him, the city came under fire from Smerchy this evening. The Russians hit the industrial zone, killing a man born in 1985 and wounding four people aged 38 to 65.

"I emphasize again: it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region! Evacuate in a timely manner!" - summarized Filashkin.

