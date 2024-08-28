Zone of forced evacuation of families with children expanded in Donetsk region: list of settlements

The Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population supported the decision to expand the zone of forced evacuation of families with children in Donetsk region. Members of the Coordination Center agreed on the relevant decision of the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies of Donetsk region, the Ministry of Reintegration reports, according to UNN .

This refers to the evacuation of settlements in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts. In particular, from the town of Kostyantynivka, the villages of Izhevka, Bezymyane, Bila Hora, Bilokuzmynivka, Viroliubivka, Diliyivka, Klynove, Maiske, Markove, Molocharka, Nelipivka, Novodmitrivka, Novomarkove, Oleksandro-Shultine, Popasne, Predtechine, Stupochki, Stinky, Fedorivka, Chervone, Vyshneve, and the villages of Hryhorivka, Novooleksiyivka, Petrivka, Pustynka, and Yuriyivka.

In safer regions, the evacuated children and their accompanying persons will be provided with free shelter, humanitarian aid, psychological support, etc.

As noted, the evacuation is free of charge. To make an appointment, please call the Donetsk RMA evacuation hotline at: 0 800 408 911.

You can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration 15-48 or write to us in WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber at (096) 078-84-33.

Banks in Pokrovsk are closing, only ATMs will remain from Monday - RMA