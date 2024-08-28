Banks in Pokrovsk are closing, only ATMs will remain from Monday - RMA

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, banks will be open until the end of the week, after which only ATMs will remain. There are 38,000 people in the city, including 1,900 children, who have to evacuate, Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Banking institutions will continue to operate in Pokrovsk until the end of the week, but only ATMs will remain open from Monday - Filashkin said on Telegram.

According to him, "there are still 38,000 people and about 1,900 children in the city, all of whom should be evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine.

Pokrovsk also introduces an extended curfew