Pokrovsk also introduces an extended curfew

An enhanced curfew has been introduced in the Pokrovsk community, including in Pokrovsk itself, from tomorrow. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

Filashkin said that today he signed a decree to tighten the curfew in the Pokrovsk community, including in Pokrovsk itself.

Starting tomorrow, the movement restrictions will be in effect from 15:00 to 11:00. Here is the full list of settlements to which the new rules will apply: Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Troianda, Lysivka, Hnativka, Dachenske, Zelene, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Rih, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyshyno, Pushkino, Zhovte - said the head of the RMA.

In addition, he once again called on local residents to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

Curfews tightened in two hromadas in Donetsk Oblast