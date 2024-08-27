Pokrovsk also introduces an extended curfew
Kyiv • UNN
An enhanced curfew from 15:00 to 11:00 has been introduced in the Pokrovska community of Donetsk Oblast. The head of RMA Vadym Filashkin signed the relevant order and called on the locals to evacuate.
An enhanced curfew has been introduced in the Pokrovsk community, including in Pokrovsk itself, from tomorrow. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.
Details
Filashkin said that today he signed a decree to tighten the curfew in the Pokrovsk community, including in Pokrovsk itself.
Starting tomorrow, the movement restrictions will be in effect from 15:00 to 11:00. Here is the full list of settlements to which the new rules will apply: Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Troianda, Lysivka, Hnativka, Dachenske, Zelene, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Rih, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyshyno, Pushkino, Zhovte
In addition, he once again called on local residents to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.
