Curfews tightened in two hromadas in Donetsk Oblast

Starting today, August 27, curfews will be enforced in all settlements of the Selydivska and Kurakhivska communities in Donetsk Oblast . This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

From now on, in all settlements of the Selydivska and Kurakhivska communities, movement restrictions will be in effect from 15:00 to 11:00, and in the territory of the Kostiantynivska community - from 17:00 to 9:00. The relevant order was signed yesterday - today it comes into force - the RMA chairman said in a statement.

He called on the local to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine, and for those who still remain in the region to observe the curfew!

