Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs and artillery damaged infrastructure, there are casualties, including children

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 4352 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 11874 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 45550 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 66037 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 135903 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 78517 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 81014 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 72550 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 249305 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 285403 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
65%
747mm
Popular news
Occupiers bring teachers from Lipetsk to the occupied territories of UkraineJuly 31, 10:49 PM • 5952 views
Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archiveJuly 31, 11:38 PM • 20010 views
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ01:59 AM • 8770 views
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption schemePhoto02:48 AM • 15624 views
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhoto04:23 AM • 5088 views
Publications
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 4348 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo04:30 AM • 11868 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 39676 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 45541 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 249301 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 16065 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 39676 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 137449 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 197962 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 252953 views
Actual
Fox News
Amazon Prime
Financial Times
The New York Times
WhatsApp

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs and artillery damaged infrastructure, there are casualties, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

On the night of August 1, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs and artillery, damaging farms, a lyceum, a post office, and private homes. A 35-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, as well as a 4-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were injured and pulled from under the rubble.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs and artillery damaged infrastructure, there are casualties, including children

On the night of July 31 to August 1, Russian occupiers launched UAVs at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – as a result, settlements in Synelnykove district were affected. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The occupiers used drones to strike the Vasylkivka, Ukrainska, and Mykolaivka communities. As a result of the strikes, two farms, a lyceum, a post office, and the territory of a private household caught fire – a 35-year-old woman was injured.

The Pokrovska community also suffered from Russian strikes. A private house was damaged. According to preliminary information, two children were pulled from under the rubble.

In addition, settlements in Nikopol district were affected – Russians shelled the district center, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities. The occupiers used not only UAVs but also artillery.

As a result of the attack, a 25-year-old man was injured. Infrastructure and a car were also damaged. According to updated information, a private house was damaged yesterday afternoon in Nikopol due to an FPV drone hit.

Lysak also reported that children were pulled from under the rubble of a house in Synelnykove district. They were sent to the hospital: the condition of the 4-year-old boy is serious, and the 15-year-old girl is in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Recall

On the night of August 1, the Russian army attacked Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast, causing large-scale fires at civilian enterprises. There were no casualties, and over 100 rescuers are eliminating the consequences.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
Unmanned aerial vehicle