Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs and artillery damaged infrastructure, there are casualties, including children

On the night of July 31 to August 1, Russian occupiers launched UAVs at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – as a result, settlements in Synelnykove district were affected. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

The occupiers used drones to strike the Vasylkivka, Ukrainska, and Mykolaivka communities. As a result of the strikes, two farms, a lyceum, a post office, and the territory of a private household caught fire – a 35-year-old woman was injured.

The Pokrovska community also suffered from Russian strikes. A private house was damaged. According to preliminary information, two children were pulled from under the rubble.

In addition, settlements in Nikopol district were affected – Russians shelled the district center, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities. The occupiers used not only UAVs but also artillery.

As a result of the attack, a 25-year-old man was injured. Infrastructure and a car were also damaged. According to updated information, a private house was damaged yesterday afternoon in Nikopol due to an FPV drone hit.

Lysak also reported that children were pulled from under the rubble of a house in Synelnykove district. They were sent to the hospital: the condition of the 4-year-old boy is serious, and the 15-year-old girl is in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

